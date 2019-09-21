The struggles continue for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
The Wolverines dropped a 40-0 decision to Freedom in Midwestern Athletic Conference action at the Bulldogs’ field.
Ellwood City (0-3 conference, 0-5 overall) has been shut out three games in a row and 203-14 on the season. Freedom is 4-0, 5-0.
The Wolverines trailed 14-6 after one quarter, 20-0 at the half and 33-0 after three quarters.
Carter Lutz led Ellwood with 37 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Ryan Gibbons was 3 for 7 through the air for 26 yards. Peyton O’Brien had two receptions for 13 yards.
Brett Boyd ran for 105 yards on 11 carries to lead the Bulldogs, who rushed for 329 yards as a team to the Wolverines’ 41. Freedom had 15 first downs to Ellwood’s two.
