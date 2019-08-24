By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
It was a rough way to open the season — and the career of first-year coach Joe Lamenza — for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
Beaver Falls scored early and often in a 48-0 season-opening rout of the Wolverines at Helling Stadium last night.
The Tigers led 28-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at the half to send the game into the mercy rule for the start of the third period.
Shileak Livingston opened the scoring for Beaver Falls with a 6-yard run at the 9:02 mark of the first quarter. Will Booze added the point-after kick.
Runs by Albert Harper and Tyler Jones made the score 21-0 and Kyzer Cleckley added to the lead when a punt attempt by Ryan Gibbons was blocked.
The second period saw TDs by Darius Nesmith on a 54-yard pass from Jabarhi Cleckley and a Livingston run for 25 yards.
The Tigers' final score came on a 13-yard pass from Jaren Brickner to Quadir Thomas.
Ellwood finished with -15 yards rushing to Beaver Falls' 225.
Brooklyn Taranto led the Wolverines in rushing with 30 yards on 11 attempts. Livingston paced the Tigers with 61 yards on five tries.
Ellwood was 4 of 7 through the air for 24 yards, compared to 12 of 14 for 168 yards for Beaver Falls. Gibbons was 3 for 4 for 19 yards. Cleckley was 3 of 3 for 71 yards.
