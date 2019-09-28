The struggles continue for the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team.
The Wolverines failed to cross the goal line again in a 19-0 Midwestern Athletic Conference loss to Western Beaver on Friday night.
The Golden Beavers (2-2, 4-2) scored twice in the second quarter and never looked back. Western Beaver tacked on a final TD in the fourth quarter.
Ellwood City (0-4, 0-6) has been outscored 222-14 this season, including four games in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.