The last time the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team play Avonworth, it lost, coach Steve Antuono was courtside and the Avonworth student section rushed the court.
The only similarity Saturday was the scoreboard result, as the Antelopes again beat Ellwood City and knocked them from the PIAA Class 3A playoffs with a 66-50 win at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It was just very difficult watching that,” said Antuono, who was forced to watch the game from home. “It’s hard to say goodbye to the team like that especially since I didn’t have the opportunity to do it in person.”
Antuono was suspended two games by PIAA officials after an interaction with officials losing to Avonworth in the WPIAL playoffs. He also missed Wednesday's victory over Franklin in the first round. Assistant Chris Weisz took over coaching duties in those games.
Ellwood City (22-4) took a 29-28 lead against the Antelopes going into halftime. The Wolverines would extend that one-point lead to 47-43 at the end of the third quarter, but then went ice cold in the fourth quarter. After the Antelopes (20-7) tied the game at 49, it continued to pull away with senior Alexander Roth forced to the bench with four fouls.
“We came up with a game plan with me, coach Rick and I thought for the most part we executed the game plan," Weisz said. "We battled. We were down and we were back up. Alexander (Roth) hits that fourth foul to really hurt us a little bit and made us take him out of the game. It’s such a hard decision because I wish I would’ve kept him in, up seven maybe extend the lead, but man, if he fouls out with seven minutes left, you’re losing a 1,100-point scorer off the thing that you need. We followed the game plan. It just didn’t work out in our favor today.”
Joseph Roth paced Ellwood City with 28 points while Steve Antuono, the coach's son, added 10.
“I thought our guys did a good job early on and the game got away from us late,” Coach Antuono said. “Credit to Avonworth. They beat us twice and if you can beat us twice that’s saying something. They did a good job. It’s tough. These guys know the work that it took to get to this point not only skill wise but just the ability to play the game the right way and to be unselfish. No one can take away last year and no one can take away this year. They made a great run. The first team title in the history of the school. Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short.”
Jordan Kolenda netted 23 points to lead Avonworth while Rowan Carmichael had 14.
Ellwood City’s roster will be short nine seniors come next season. Antuono, Zion Bunney, Caden Crizer, Peyton O’Brien, Gareth Poole, Alexander Roth, Milo Sesti, Anthony Spadafore and Carson Sroka all played their last game for the Wolverines.
