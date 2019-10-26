The Ellwood City High football team had a tough end to an even tougher season Friday night.
Brentwood scored six times in the first half in a 41-0 nonsection rout of the visiting Wolverines.
Ellwood City ended 0-10 overall after being outscored 378-69 under first-year coach Joe Lamenza. Brentwood moves on to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at 8-2. Brentwood finished second behind Burgettstown in the Three Rivers Conference.
Ryan Gibbons was 4 of 12 through the air for 29 yards for the Wolverines. Peyton O'Brien caught three passes for 21 yards.
Tyler Powell rushed for 79 yards on 20 attempts for Ellwood City.
