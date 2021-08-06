The (Sharon) Herald
The West Middlesex Area School Board met Wednesday night and approved the football co-op plan with Sharpsville.
The co-op would run for three years and West Middlesex would be guaranteed one home game per season. The plan, which was sent to The Herald on Wednesday night, would allow West Middlesex band and cheerleaders to participate. The plan would be reviewed following the 2024 fall season.
Sharpsville would also agree to “make reasonable efforts to include the color red and/or the West Middlesex logo/mascot into the football and cheerleading uniform or attire.”
The Sharpsville School Board met on Thursday and voted to approve the request by the two programs. Now it would have to be approved by District 10 and the PIAA.
Sharpsville and West Middlesex were scheduled to meet in a season-opening game on Aug. 27 at McCracken Field. If the teams join, Sharpsville/WM would host Loudonville, Ohio.
Sharpsville has won eight District 10 championships (1997, ‘99, 2000, ‘01, ‘04, 2011, ‘12 and ‘14), highlighted by the 1997 PIAA Class A championship (10-7 over Riverside). In a quarter-century as Sharpsville’s skipper Paul Piccirilli has complied a 213-83 won-lost ledger.
West Middlesex won District 10 titles in 2002, 2003 and 2006.
Sharpsville won over West Middlesex for the 2014 (29-14), 2012 (28-0), and 2011 (21-13) crowns, while West Middlesex beat the Blue Devils for the ‘06 title (35-13). That was West Middlesex’s most successful season in program annals (15-1), ultimately ending in a PIAA Class A championship game loss to perennial powerhouse Southern Columbia.
“This decision is bittersweet for the Big Red Nation,” West Middlesex athletic director Dustin Burger said in an email. “Our community is heartbroken by the notion that we simply do not have ample interest to safely and competitively field teams for the upcoming season.
“West Middlesex High School will always remain proud of the tradition, expectation, and deliverance of excellence within our historic football program, which was in no doubt due to the overwhelming support of our committed student-athletes, parents, coaches, alumni, boosters, band, cheerleaders, and Big Red Nation diehards. But our history, legacy, and future of the program will remain strong as we continue to pursue the best opportunities for our students.”
