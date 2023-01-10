The New Castle High boys basketball team was handed its first loss of the season on Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane fell to Central Catholic, 56-45, in WPIAL Class 1-6A action at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It’s huge,” Central Catholic coach Brian Urso said of the victory. “They’re a great basketball team. The winning tradition up here at New Castle speaks for itself. We knew coming into it, they’re the No. 2 team in the state, they’re undefeated. We have to bring the fight to New Castle tonight and we have to do it for four quarters. We did it for about three and a half, I’ll give us that. We know this team is dangerous, they’re scary and they have multiple threats so we have to make sure we are ready and locked in from start to finish.”
Central Catholic is no stranger to New Castle (2-1 section, 10-1 overall). The Vikings handed the ‘Canes their only regular season loss last season.
“I think preseason and coming into the year, most people felt that Central Catholic was a preseason number one team. A private school — they play a very challenging nonleague schedule,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “Their record is not an indication of who they are. They’re an outstanding team and they have some excellent basketball players who are well coached. We knew it would be a challenge and we just didn’t play well enough.”
Missing from New Castle’s starting lineup was Isaiah Boice. Boice suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot.
“He’s in a cast right now,” Blundo said of Boice. “We’ll leave it up to the medical professionals to handle him appropriately. Certainly, we miss him and we hope to get him back as soon as possible, but that will be up to his healing process and what the doctors tell us.”
Replacing Boice in the starting lineup was Byron Lett.
“For an inexperienced player, Byron went in there today and did the best that he could and he’ll keep getting better. The experience will help him,” Blundo said. “It’s not easy to come in and play 6A basketball as an inexperienced player, but it’s up to me to find a way to make some of these guys a little more comfortable out there.”
New Castle jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter with 4:39 remaining. Central Catholic’s (2-1, 5-5) Donte DePante had four shots from the free-throw line to take the lead at 8-5.
New Castle’s Nick Wallace sank a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to end the first quarter tied at eight.
The Vikings took the lead in the second quarter after Tom Kristian netted a 3-pointer and never relinquished it after. Central Catholic posted 19 points in the second quarter while holding New Castle to eight.
“It was the best it’s been this season so far,” Urso said of his team’s defensive execution. “We were giving up an average of 62 points per game. We’ve really stressed that focus the last two days in practice. We knew coming up here, again, if you guard New Castle and you can get in them a little bit that will just help us play better offense.”
Jonathan Anderson paced New Castle with 16 points.
New Castle was attempting to use movement and speed in the first half to tire down some of Central Catholic’s larger players like Debaba Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe is a younger brother of Kentucky men’s basketball standout and Kennedy Catholic High product Oscar Tshiebwe.
“When we learned that Isaiah was out — the moving parts were everywhere. There’s a ripple effect. We were moving people in different positions,” Blundo said. “We did the best we can in the two days we had to get some guys comfortable with different positions, but it’s going to take some time. As far as the chemistry goes, the movement wasn’t just losing Isaiah and inserting one guy in. It was losing Isaiah and bumping everybody (up) a spot. It takes time for us to get comfortable.”
Tshiebwe led Central Catholic with 18 points.
“Tshiebwe was outstanding. He was patient; he was strong. We knew with the size advantage he has to be that way,” Urso said. “They’re missing their best player in Isaiah Boice which is a huge thing for them too. He’s a tremendous player and scorer. Next time they might have him back later in the season. We wanted to do what we did as far as establishing inside presence and (Tshiebwe) was that guy for us.”
In the third quarter, the Vikings posted 14 more points to New Castle’s seven.
New Castle broke out of scoring single digits in the fourth quarter by chipping in 22 points but couldn’t rally in time. At the end of the game, Blundo talked about intangible details with his team.
“There are certain principles that we hold here at New Castle in terms of focus, composure, leadership, body language and how we approach the game here,” Blundo said. “Those things need to be magnified at this point. They need to understand that those principles will help carry us through this tough time. We understand it’s difficult but these are the moments where those intangibles have to be loud and clear.”
