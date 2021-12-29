CENTER TOWNSHIP — It’s the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.
For Clark Griswold, that’s a one-year membership to the jelly of the month club, as made famous in the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” holiday movie classic.
For New Castle, it’s pressure defense.
The Red Hurricane stifled Beaver Falls with its intense press and rolled to a 61-37 win Tuesday night over the Tigers at the C.J. Betters/RBA Classic tournament at the Community College of Beaver County’s Golden Dome.
“One of our staples is our pressure. We have some depth this year on the bench, so we can get up on guys and pressure the ball a little bit more,” said New Castle assistant Jason Doneluck, who filled in for head coach Ralph Blundo, who was in COVID-19 quarantine. “We talked about making them uncomfortable. They have athletes on that team, but we wanted to pressure them and make them as uncomfortable as possible and get some turnovers where we could get some easy buckets in transition.”
The ’Canes (4-1) followed that script perfectly. The team’s frantic defense created extra opportunities for New Castle and it raced to a 10-2 lead before Beaver Falls (2-3) called a timeout.
“It was important to make some shots early on and get our guys’ confidence going because we haven’t been shooting it the way we should be,” Doneluck said.
The barrage didn’t stop there. The ’Canes kept up the pressure and carried an 18-8 lead into the second quarter. The defense only got more intense in the second frame. New Castle held the Tigers without a field goal for most of the stanza until they got two in the final 33 seconds. By then, the ’Canes built a 36-14 edge, which they carried into halftime.
“It was good to get a big lead,” said New Castle’s Isaiah Boice, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “We still had to play hard so we didn’t let up and let them come back.”
New Castle put the game into the mercy rule in the third quarter and cruised to the 26-point win in the team’s first action since a 46-40 home loss to Central Catholic on Dec. 19.
“It was good to get our team back in the groove of winning,” Boice said. “It was a hard loss, but we had to bounce back.”
DaJaun Young added 13 points in the triumph, while Mike Wells had 10 and Andrae Jackson contributed eight.
The ’Canes were scheduled to play Ambridge on Wednesday in the tournament, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Bridgers. The squad’s next game is Tuesday at Moon.
“It was nice getting a victory after a loss. We needed this,” Doneluck said. “We need to work on us, so we have a little bit of time to do that now.”
That encounter at Moon marks the WPIAL Section 2-5A opener.
“That’s real important. We want to get our first section win,” Boice said.
“We have a lot more work to do. We’ll get back in the gym and get better.”
