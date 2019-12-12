High school basketball scoreboard

Keegan McConahy scored 18 points and Nadia Huebner added 11 to lead Wilmington over Union, 49-41, on Wednesday night.

Gianna Trott scored 12 and Tyana Fitzpatrick added 11 for the Lady Scots (0-4).

Wrestling

Laurel rolls to win

The Spartans dominated with a 72-6 decision against the Bobcats on the road.

Although most of the matches ended in forfeit, Laurel’s Aiden Pearce made a nice comeback to pin John Hall at 5:07, according to coach Kevin Carmichael.

Results are as follows:

106  — Madison Michaels (L) win by forfeit

113 — Colin Bartley (L) win by forfeit

120 — No Match

126 — Aiden Pearce (L) win by pin at 5:07 over John Hall

132 — Nick Moore (L) win by forfeit

138 — Charles Krepp (L) win by forfeit

145 — Alec Coulter (B) win by pin over Chase Tinstman at 0:49

152 — Jacob Moore (L) win by pin over Brooks Miller at 0:56

160 — Isaac Duffy (L) win by forfeit

170 — Karsten Campbell (L) win by forfeit

182 — Sam Moore (L) win by forfeit

195 — Braden Strohecker (L) win by forfeit

220 — Tyler Stewart (L) win by forfeit

285 — Mitch Miles (L) win by pin over Mark Ramer at 2:45

Bowling

Lady ‘Canes, ’Canes split

The New Castle girls bowling team improved its record to 2-1 with a 4-3 win over Blackhawk 4-3 at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls. Lilly-Kate Gilbert led the Lady ‘Canes with a high score of 193 and a high series of 509.

The New Castle boys team dropped a 7-0 decision to Blackhawk. The Red Hurricane (0-3) was led by Jacob Koscinski with a high game of 200 and high series of 511.

