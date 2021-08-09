By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Eric Wilson’s whirlwind summer not only included graduating from Harvard but the Minnetrista, Minnesota, native packed a transfer to a new program and a move to a new town into the mix.
Wilson arrived in State College as a graduate transfer just three months ago, and although his current focus is on learning the new playbook, he’s been able to take in the new environment and said he looks forward to
“I love it,” Wilson said on Saturday during Penn State football media day. “It’s completely different from what I experienced out East at Harvard, and I really love the college town feel and being able to get that full football experience that everyone dreams about as a little kid.”
Wilson last played in 2019 and missed the 2020 season after the Ivy League canceled all athletic activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. After a successful 2019 season, Wilson earned second-time All-Ivy League honors, and college football expert Phil Steele named Wilson an All-Ivy League second-team player.
Wilson, who stands 6-foot-4 and is 307 pounds, was used as an offensive guard at Harvard, and he’s likely to remain an interior offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions.
“He came in and we all welcomed him,” Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs said. “He was ready to work right away. He’s picking things up quickly. He’s from Harvard — he’s smart. He’s moving along very well.”
Wilson said he’s been able to take some fishing trips with teammates and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, which has helped to enhance his Central Pennsylvania experience.
However, he said he’s found the most enjoyment when learning the new playbook and bonding with his new teammates.
“It’s weird, you know, because you’re living with the same four kids for four years at your first school, and you really think of them as your family,” Wilson said. “Then you leave and go experience something else, and you never really think that something new can grow from that. I’ve really made some great friends and have found a great O-line room here. I’m really appreciative for how welcoming everyone has been.”
Competition on the offensive line won’t be in short supply this season, and Wilson’s presence will help bolster the unit. While he’s only been in State College for three months, the return on the Nittany Lions’ investment by bringing him in is already apparent.
“He’s a great person,” Trautwein said. “He loves football and wants to be coachable. Yesterday I told him something, and he said, ‘Yes sir, coach. I’m going to get it done. That’s who he is. He has a great mindset. He wants to be coached, and he wants to be a great football player. It’s always awesome to have that. I’m excited to have him in the room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.