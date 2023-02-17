GREENVILLE — Maya Jeckavitch grabbed the rebound and took off down the
right sideline. She had the numbers advantage, finding Sarah Dieter under the left side of the rim for a layup.
The score gave the Wilmington girls basketball team a last-minute shot in the arm to close out a 41-35 win over Greenville. The victory gave the
Greyhounds the Region 4 title, the first league crown since 1995.
“It felt so good to make that layup,” Dieter said. “It just gave us that
lead, gave us that encouragement to keep going, that we’re still in this game.”
The Lady Greyhounds (11-1 region, 19-3 overall) faced a unique defense from Greenville. The Trojanettes had a double-team on Wilmington leading scorer Lia Krarup. The two players in the double-team followed Krarup around regardless of where she was on the court.
Wilmington head coach Mike Jeckavitch decided to have Krarup stand in the corner near the half-court line. With the players locked on the Lady Greyhounds’ standout, the possessions became four-on-three scenarios.
This allowed the rest of Wilmington rotation to become more active than usual. The Lady Greyhounds began to swing the ball around like a hockey team on the power play.
“Everyone scoring, everyone passing, it’s just real good,” Dieter said.
“That team effort is what won us the game tonight.”
Wilmington’s offensive plan worked until the start of the fourth quarter.
At that point, the Trojanettes stayed with the double-team, but the pair would transition into a trap in an attempt to force a turnover.
The suffocating defense by Greenville (10-2, 17-5) held the Lady Greyhounds
scoreless for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
Greenville managed to cut the lead down to 35-33. A free-throw attempt by
Preslie Kirila was wide left, and Maya Jeckavitch came away with the ball.
That set up the fastbreak score from Dieter.
Her bucket gave the Lady Greyhounds some breathing room, and a layup and two free throws by Krarup clinched the win for Wilmington.
“Credit Wilmington, they played well and they deserve this,” Samantha Faler
said. “Our goal is always to be ready in March. I think we’ll dust ourselves off here, have a week to ready, and I’m confident we’ll be ready in March.”
Greenville’s Grace Cano finished with a double-double, recording game-highs
in points (18) and rebounds (12). Kirila added six points, and Josie Lewis finished with five points. Anna Harpst had four points in her return from an injury.
Krarup scored 15 points and added nine rebounds for the Lady Greyhounds. Reese
Bruckner and Dieter each scored eight points. Dieter grabbed four rebounds, and Maya Jeckovitch was held scoreless but finished with a game-high six assists.
The region title on Thursday was the culmination of three years of work by
Mike Jeckavitch and his players. During the Wilmington coach’s first season, the Greyhounds finished 2-13 and he asked the players to trust the staff’s plan.
That belief and willingness to grow as a team paid off. Now the Lady Greyhounds
can call themselves regional champions for the first time in over a quarter
century.
“I knew they had the talent and capability to do it, and they took care of
business tonight,” Mike Jeckavitch said.
