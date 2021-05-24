Connor Vass-Gal is waiting until this weekend to uncork the big one.
That would give the Wilmington throwing star an elusive state gold medal. Vass-Gal threw a school- and personal-record 66-63/4 at Saturday’s District 10 Class 2A track and field championship meet at Slippery Rock University. Vass-Gal, who also won the discus with a throw of 152-3, neared the District 10 record of 66-101/2.
“All I wanted was the record, but I can’t be mad at a PR (personal record) and a school record,” Vass-Gal said. “I’m ecstatic. It came out of my hand really nice, and everyone was cheering. I knew it was a big throw.
Vass-Gal was second in the state shot put in 2019 as a sophomore, finishing narrowly behind District 10 foe Brock Grundy of Hickory. The two will be teammates next season at Youngstown State University. He also has a collection of runner-up medals from the Greyhounds football teams.
The state record is 64-10, a mark Vass-Gal has already met this season. He will enter as the top statewide seed in the shot put.
“I kinda knew right off the get-go on my release that it was gonna be big,” Vass-Gal said of his throw Saturday. “It was close to clearing the (throwing) sector, but I’m just waiting for next week (PIAA championships) to get the big one. I’m still going for the state record then after that just going for the big 70 (feet).”
Grove City edged Wilmington, 89-79, to win the Class 2A team title.
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen also earned two golds on Saturday. The speedster won the 200 dash in 22.82 then teamed with Darren Miller, Luke Edwards and Trevor Sturgeon to win the 400 relay in 43.95.
Miller was second in the 100 dash, while Soloman Glavach was runner-up in the pole vault.
Ed Farrell of The (Sharon) Herald contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.