Wilmington's Susen runs wild in win over Farrell

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
It was a night that dreams are made of.
Wilmington High senior Ethan Susen rushed for a career-high 212 yards in a 41-20 road win over highly-touted Farrell on Friday night. The Greyhounds ground out 420 yards in that game.
He has 21 carries and 255 rushing yards total on the season.
“I had no idea that I was up to 200 yards,” Susen said. “We don’t watch things like that during a game. We just prepare. Our coaches put together a good game plan. Our linemen just got it done.”
Susen’s previous high was 178 yards last year. Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian said Susen is a coach’s dream as a player.
“Darren Miller is our go-to guy and opens things up for Ethan. One of the keys to the Wing-T is that it opens up some lanes and allows a second back to get it done,” Phillian said. “Ethan is the type of player who doesn’t care if he has three carries or 20 carries.”
This is the week that Phillian takes on his father-in-law, longtime Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli.
He said his wife, Chelsea, has his permission to root for her father.
“He and I have always had mutual respect for each other,” Phillian said. “She always has to pick daddy first.”
