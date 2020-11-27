Wilmington's Reed key piece to team's success

When Wilmington wins a football game, area aficionados are aware of playmakers Caelan Bender, Ethan Susen and Darren Miller, whose stats steal center stage.
However, a savvy coach will remind anyone within earshot that a team’s role players — unsung heroes, to borrow an old-school term — contribute plays that alter a game’s outcome.
For the Greyhounds’ great gridiron program’s 2020 edition, that’s Mason Reed.
The 6-foot, 170-pound senior is a classic jack-of-all-trades who has helped place Wilmington one win from a state championship. Wilmington (10-0) will meet Southern Columbia (11-0) for the PIAA Class 2A championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium — the third meeting in the last four years between the proud programs.
In beating Beaver Falls (20-18) in the state semifinals, Reed’s myriad of skills were in evidence in all three facets: A drive-sustaining, 29-yard pass reception, a handful of passes defensed — one of which resulted in an interception — and a pair of kick returns that gave the Greyhounds great field position.
“I’m just beyond thrilled with what Mason was able to do for our football team,” gushed Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian. “My goodness, yes! We have a football team that believes ‘Each of us needs all of us,’ and I think that Mason truly displays that.
“Mason is willing to do whatever he’s called upon to do to help our football team best win games, and that was very, very evident with the variety of roles that he played,” Phillian praised.
During this postseason, Wilmington has won four consecutive contests over district championship teams, including Farrell (past five in Class 1A), Karns City, Chestnut Ridge and Beaver Falls. Reed contributed a pair of splash plays — a 27-yard Pick Six in a 19-14 District 10 championship game win over Farrell, and a 76-yard kick-return touchdown against Karns City (42-14). However, his more unheralded role is what gains Greyhounds’ game-planning opponents’ attention.
The self-aware Reed related, “I see my role as kind of being overlooked, but I kind of like that because ... I like being put in those positions where (opposing teams) may think, ‘Oh, we can just pass it over here and get a first down.’ But with my line helping me, it’s the little things here and there. ...
“So whenever I’m called upon I’m going to take full advantage of it and give my team everything I’ve got by going out there and giving a hundred percent,” Reed related. “And even on simple things like kickoffs I’m gonna do my best to find the holes and hit them hard and give us good field position. If we need to pass on offense I’m going to try my best to get open and catch the ball and just help my team get into (scoring) position.
“I’m not necessarily always going to make that huge play or be the standout person, but as long as I’m helping my team I’m satisfied. And so far it’s been going well. We’ve just got to keep going,” Reed added.
“I would describe Mason as a student of the game,” Phillian explained. “He spends a ton of time each and every week watching the film of our opponent. He gets to know the players that he’ll be defending, so that he might perform to the best of his ability in those given matchups.
“I think that Mason has made so many contributions to our football team this year,” continued Phillian. “Sometimes they may not show up in the box score or show up in the stat line. For instance, against Beaver Falls he defended several passes. I thought that he displayed outstanding technique and fundamentals. He defended those passes exactly as he is coached by our defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator Robb Shimrack and our assistant secondary coach Jason Hess. Those guys work hard with Mason on technique, and Mason buys into their coaching. And I thought it was very evident the way he played the technique that he’s been taught to play. He played it masterfully.
“That reception (was) a big play early on to loosen up the (Beaver Falls’) defense and we kept a drive going,” Phillian noted. “And while that play in and of itself was huge, I think it was equally important to back the Beaver Falls defense off the line of scrimmage a bit (Wilmington’s ground game gained 245 yards).
“And I would say some other things that may not show up in the box score,” Phillian continued. “In that second half, Mason had some critical kickoff returns that set us up with outstanding field position — one out to about the 50-yard line when we were trying to go into our ‘four-minute offense’ and ultimately end the football game. I thought Mason made a couple great cuts and a couple great decisions. I thought those were all huge contributions to our football team.”
Reed would relish coaching some day. As a player he embraces the cerebral aspect of sports.
“I’d say, my football smarts, just understanding the game of football. Just learning it, studying it, watching football,” Reed related. “I love to soak in everything I can learn from everyone. Just to be able to have the knowledge of the game. ... I definitely use it to my advantage, and I feel that’s definitely why I’m able to be in certain situations and in on certain plays, and it’s also a testament to my team, helping me get in those situations.
“Definitely being a student of the game and learning as much as I can, I think that’s what helps me,” asserted Reed, also a standout long- and triple-jumper for the Greyhounds’ track and field team.
Reed is part of a 16-senior nucleus that has been part of four consecutive District 10 championships (five straight overall), four statewide Final Four berths, and a composite 49-4 won-loss ledger.
“We’re all pretty close, but Daniel (Hartwell) and I have each other’s backs,” Reed related. “We’re always trying to keep each other’s head up and always supporting each other. I’d say of anyone I’m close to, it’d definitely be Daniel. He’s always telling me to keep my head up and keep in the game, keep going. And even if I do make a mistake, he helps me to just keep my head up and just keep playing.”
Heading to Hershey, “it’s definitely special,” continued Reed, regarding the Greyhounds’ grid legacy. “The first two times we went (to state) I didn’t even get on the field. But just to be there and just to feel the atmosphere, the energy and the excitement, I mean it’s definitely something special. And, honestly? It’s something I didn’t really think of when I was a freshman — going to states. I didn’t even think about that; I just wanted to play football. And now being a senior and to actually be able to get to play is very exciting, and I just can’t wait to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Approaching his scholastic swan song, the son of Tonia and Dan Reed assessed, “There’s definitely been ups and downs — a crazy ride. Even in the sense I just kept working, working — I mean, we all were (working). But just to think I finally got to the point where I’m actually a part of this team, and that’s all I really wanted to be ... it was always in my head to be able to contribute to the team, help it get wins. And I just think it’s awesome that we’re able to be a part of this.
“And as seniors we really need to stay together, and I think we definitely can have something happen. We just need to stick together and I think we can make it happen,” Reed added, concluding,
“I’m just thankful to God for the opportunity that He’s presented me and our team — not just this year, but all four years that we’ve been able to have success. I believe it all starts with coach Phillian. He has placed Christian values in our team, and I really appreciate that because I think that God has really blessed us with the opportunities that we have had over these four years — for me and all the other seniors on the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.