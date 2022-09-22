The Wilmington High football team has no doubts about winning a game in the final seconds.
That was evident after the Greyhounds picked up a 22-21 District 10, Region 3-2A/3A victory with nine seconds remaining Friday at Hickory.
“It was just a crazy win. A great come-from-behind victory,” Wilmington’s tackle and defensive end, Willie Moore, said. “Everyone stayed, didn’t lose sight of the game and we came out on top.”
Moore was instrumental on the offensive line after recovering a Wilmington fumble near the end of the game to keep the drive alive.
The junior lineman thinks the biggest challenge this season is doubt for the young Greyhounds.
“Probably just all of the doubt. We have a lot of doubt on us,” Moore said. “No one was really expecting much out of us and we’re just proving everyone wrong so far.”
Moore thinks a return to the District 10 championship game and winning will resolve any slights cast for the Greyhounds.
For his efforts, Moore was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I’m very proud of Willie and our offensive line as a unit. It’s something we take a lot of pride in,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “Those offensive linemen, they’ve got big hearts and that was on display there in the fourth quarter. In all three of those scores, there were key blocks that were delivered.
Phillian said Moore is a versatile player.
“He can play any spot on the offensive line,” Phillian said. “I think because of that versatility it really allows him to understand what some of the other linemen are experiencing. He knows what his linemates are going through or experiencing and I think that’s a big part of Willie helping our offensive line come together as one.”
While Moore said this season so far been “relentless,” Phillian used one word to describe Moore — “selfless.”
“The reason I’d use selfless is because of his willingness to play guard and tackle and other places like center to learn those positions for the betterment of the team speaks to his selflessness,” Phillian said. “Watching him take on more for the betterment of our team speaks to his selfless nature. Watching him make those sacrifices is something that will definitely stay with me.”
Moore said the offensive and defensive lines are finally coming together.
“From the first game to now, we’re becoming more of a singular unit. We’re all coming together. From the first game, we were kind of not one big unit,” Moore said. “We’re gelling more because we have some up-and-comers coming back. Not as many people are on the starting line as last year. We have some people coming in and filling spots and we’re doing a great job so far. We’re going to have a really good line for the end of this year and the beginning of next year.”
The lineman are indeed becoming a cohesive unit according to Phillian.
“I think whenever you look at our offensive line one of their big goals is to come together as a unit,” Phillian said. “Each week they’ve really improved as a unit. They’ve continued to gel and come together as a unit each and every single week.”
Being a lineman is what comes natural to Moore.
“It’s what I’ve always done. I really never had other choices,” he said. “Just love what you do and keep playing.”
A son of Billy and Addie Moore, the junior said the defensive line is “playing lights out” this 2022 season.
“Willie’s a guy that’s extremely coachable. He has a great attitude and he brings a positive attitude each and every day. He’s respected and admired by his teammates. He helps bring people together,” Phillian said. “Willie’s vision is one of our team beliefs — humble and hungry. I think Willie takes great pride in bringing people together and helping facilitate that growth. I’m proud to say to this point, Willie individually and our offensive line as a whole, they continue to show growth week in and week out.”
Moore said leadership, communication and working as a unit are what makes a good lineman. He commented that he prefers playing on the defensive line.
“It’s just not really any responsibility,” Moore said on why he prefers the defensive line. “You just got out there and hit somebody. (Communication’s) definitely improved throughout the first game. Communicating blitz and ‘backers, stunts on the defensive line, just calling everything out.”
Moore praised the upperclassmen leadership on the team.
“The three senior captains and all of the juniors, we’re all great in leadership,” Moore said. “We all work as one unit; we all respect each other.”
Moore explained the main goals that Wilmington’s offensive and defensive line focus on during practice.
“Just holding our blocks, our pass blocks,” Moore said. “Giving Tuff (McConahy) time to throw the ball, getting movement on the run plays.”
Moore praised Phillian.
“He’s a hard-working coach; gives all of his time to us,” Moore said. “I think it’s real nice to have a coach who backs us all of the time.”
Moore also competes in baseball and wrestling for Wilmington. As of now, he is currently undecided on playing any sport at the collegiate level.
“I think that Willie’s really made great contributions to our team on the offensive line and defensive line. He’s a really smart kid, a cerebral player. He understands not only his assignments but the assignments of the team,” Phillian said. “He’s very consistent and steady for us on the offensive line. I know he really enjoys the defensive line as well. I think one of the things that helped Willie be successful on offense and defense is he’s a great wrestler. It’s very hard to get Willie unbalanced. He’s able to maintain his blocks and keeps great balance.”
