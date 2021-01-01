Wilmington High senior midfielder Emily Huff was a key component to the team’s playoff push this year.
Huff scored eight goals and added eight assists to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 12-2 overall record. She was named the District 10, Region 1-1A Player of the Year.
“Emily is the go-to person,” veteran Wilmington coach Ben Bailey said of Huff. “She always has her head in the game.
“She played outstanding, solid soccer for us on both sides of the ball.”
Huff scored three goals in a road win over West Middlesex.
“She has a good vision of the pitch,” Bailey said. “She can anticipate what will happen and she has nice ball control and ball movement. That comes with her vision.”
Last year, Huff shared Region Player of the Year honors with Mercer’s Darby Miller. Miller graduated and Huff continued to develop her game.
“Seeing the field, the transition game. Being more involved,” Bailey said of the adjustments Huff made from her junior year. “Her ball distribution was improved.
“Her communication was important out there, too. She effectively communicated on the pitch and off the pitch. She made those around her better.”
Bailey acknowledged Huff won’t be easy to replace.
“There’s a lot of girls that have learned a lot from her,” Bailey said. “She’s a total team player.
“Her experience will be a big loss. She brought a lot of strength in the midfield. It will be hard to replace that along with her experience.”
The Lady Greyhounds were eliminated in the District 10, Class 1A playoffs by Seneca in overtime, 2-1.
Reese Walker scored Wilmington’s goal on an assist from Ava Krepp.
Walker and Krepp were named to the Region 1 First Team All-Star Team, along with teammates Leah Gerstnecker, Lindsey Martineau, Alexis Lambert and Emma Hill.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Name, School
Leah Gerstnecker, Wilmington
Ava Krepp, Wilmington
Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington
Katie Ellis, Mercer
Reese Walker, Wilmington
Aeryal Marsteller, Sharpsville
Peyton Miller, Mercer
Emily Huff, Wilmington
Alexis Lambert, Wilmington
Delaney Fisher, Mercer
Emma Hill, Wilmington
Mallory White, Mercer
Second team
Bailey Grossman, Mercer
Devyn Bailey, Mercer
Amelia Roch, Sharpsville
Anna Williams, Wilmington
Isabellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic
Sophia Lombardi, Kennedy Catholic
Julia Balaski, Mercer
Jillian Priester, Sharpsville
Maddy Bailey, Mercer
Kylie Vaughn, Sharpsville
Camryn Kollar, Wilmington
Grace Schultz, Kennedy Catholic
Region champion: Wilmington
Region player of the year: Emily Huff, Wilmington
