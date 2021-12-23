Wilmington High’s Kaitlyn Hoover put together a strong season on the golf course this season.
Hoover, a sophomore, was named to the District 10, Region 2-2A First Team All-Star team.
Hoover shot a 79-83—162 to place sixth in the District 10 Girls Individual Golf Championship. The tournament was played at Meadville Country Club.
Hoover qualified for the PIAA girls individual Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York. She shot a 92 in the event to finish in a tie for 24th place.
Hoover’s 18-hole region average was 83.3 and her region low was a 78.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM: Jacob Wolak (Slippery Rock) Jr.; Toby Matson (Grove City) Sr.; Jack Hadley (Slippery Rock) Sr.; Aidan Enoch (Hickory) Jr.; Kaitlyn Hoover (Wilmington) So.; Ethan Cunningham (Grove City) Jr.; Ryan Brown (Hickory) Jr.
SECOND TEAM: Tyler Hamilton (Grove City) Jr.; Luke Mild (West Middlesex) Jr.; Zac Lanshcak (Hickory) Jr.; Logan Goodrich (Grove City) So.; Caden Bender (West Middlesex) So.; Tyson Djakovich (Hickory) Jr.
REGION CHAMPION: Grove City
REGION GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock
