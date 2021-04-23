By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Wilmington High’s Jadyn Flick was nearly perfect Thursday.
Flick allowed just a first-inning walk en route to tossing a no-hitter in the Lady Greyhounds’ 17-0 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Flick (1-0) struck out 10 batters. She also added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
“I felt Jadyn pitched very well,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “She was good to go; she was spot on.
“She stayed focus pitching and batting. The whole team was focused.”
The Lady Greyhounds (6-0 region, 6-0 overall) tallied 12 hits.
Faith Jones had two hits, including a triple for Wilmington. Paije Peterson posted two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Maelee Whiting registered two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Chloe Krarup knocked in two runs, while Ella Krarup and McKenna Bucker each added a triple.
“The girls played well,” Frank said. “They came and took care of business again.
“I thought the offense did well. They were hitting from top to bottom. The girls are just staying consistent right now and they are hungry.”
Wilmington scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.
BaseballEllwood City 11, Neshannock 5
The Wolverines scored eight runs in the middle innings in a nonsection road win over the Lancers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (5-8) banged out 14 total hits, including three by Ryan Gibbons.
Ashton Wilson, Nico DeCaria, RJ Murray and Joseph Roth had two hits each for the Wolverines. Wilson had a triple.
James Meehan, Nico Magnifico, Roth and John Biskup had two RBIs for Ellwood City.
Roth got the mound win. He started and went five innings, giving up five hits and five runs — three earned — with three walks and four strikeouts.
Neshannock (8-3) was limited to five hits.
Sebastian Coiro started for Neshannock and took the loss. Coiro worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and nine runs — all earned — with five walks and a strikeout.
Ellwood City collected three runs in the second, two in the fourth, four in the fifth, two in the sixth, .
Neshannock notched four markers in the second and one in the third.
Wilmington 16,
Mercer 4
The Greyhounds improved to 7-0 in District 10, Region 1 and 8-1 overall with the road win.
Isaac Schleich went five innings on the mound to move his record to 4-0. He gave up two hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out eight.
Garrett Heller came on in relief and went two innings, with two strikeouts to his credit.
Jaret Boyer was 4 for 6 with a double and two RBIs, Ben Miller 2 for 6 with a home run and two RBIs, Dylan Batley 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Schleich 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and Shane Book 1 for 4 with three RBIs.
Wilmington scored three runs in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the sixth and seven in the seventh.
Mercer scored one in the first, one in the third and two in the seventh.
