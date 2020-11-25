Wilmington's Bender delivers key tackle in win

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
Wilmington High’s Caelan Bender has caught the attention of many over his four-year career with his quarterback abilities.
Friday night, Bender made sure people took notice of his talent on defense as well.
Bender made an open-field tackle one-on-one on Beaver Falls’ Quadir Thomas at the 1-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 20-18 Greyhounds lead with 4:25 remaining. Bender, who also is the quarterback, and his teammates were able to burn the rest of the clock to secure Wilmington’s win in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals last Friday at Geneva College.
“Caelan Bender is one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever coached,” third-year Greyhounds head coach Brandon Phillian said. “The more tense the moment gets, the more he rises to the occasion; that was the case on that play.
“The moment was big, with Beaver Falls going for two. For Caelan to come up from his safety position, deliver that hit and stop that receiver, it speaks volumes to his competitive nature.”
The win sent the Greyhounds to the PIAA Class 2A championship game for the third time in the last four seasons. Wilmington will meet Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday for the championship. It’s the third meeting between the teams in the last four years for the crown.
For his efforts, Bender was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff. Bender is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound quarterback/safety.
Bender finished the game with two tackles, while assisting on four other stops.
Wilmington led the whole game. The Greyhounds held a 13-12 advantage when Bender plowed in from a yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter. Kicker Daniel Hartwell’s extra point pushed Wilmington’s lead to 20-12.
“It’s never easy down on the goal line,” Phillian said. “Beaver Falls is big, physical and tough inside.
“He did a great job getting behind his blockers. It was an outstanding effort by Caelan. He did whatever he needed to do.”
Beaver Falls got within 20-18 with 4:25 to go when quarterback Jaren Brickner hooked up with Tyler Cain on a 21-yard touchdown pass. But Cain spiked the ball in the end zone right near a referee, which prompted a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Wilmington elected to enforce that penalty on the two-point conversion instead of the kickoff, putting the ball at the 18. Brickner threw a pass over the middle on the attempt to Thomas, who was brought down by Bender a yard short of tying the game.
“The bigger the moment gets, the more he thrives,” Phillian said of Bender. “His competitiveness is remarkable; he’s one of the most competitive players I’ve coached in my 14 years of coaching.”
Bender is a two-year starter on defense and he’s a captain this year.
“For as talented as he is on the field, one of his biggest attributes is his leadership ability,” Phillian said. “What really shines on defense is his communication skills.
“We all know he is the quarterback on offense, but he’s equally as important on defense. We ask him to quarterback the defense as well. He’s responsible for what happens pre-snap. Caelan is a sure tackler and he does a great job. He’s able to square up and bring guys down to the ground. If the ball is thrown in his vicinity, there’s a great chance he’s going to come up with it.”
Defensively, Bender has made 24 solo tackles on the year, while assisting on 25 other stops. He has intercepted two passes and recorded one tackle for loss.
Bender rushed for 44 yards on 18 carries against Beaver Falls with one score. He was 3 for 4 through for 69 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Offensively, Bender has rushed for 441 yards on the year on 64 carries with eight touchdowns. He is 27-of-50 passing for 513 yards with eight touchdowns and an interception.
“His leadership is in full force on offense,” Phillian said of Bender. “He’s an extension of myself out there. He has the ability to change the play and his leadership is really a special attribute.
“He sees the defense really well. He has tremendous leadership skills, a cerebral ability, and he’s a true student of the game. Caelan learns the game inside and out. That’s a special thing when you describe a guy as a student of the game.”
Bender makes it tough for opposing defenses to scheme for.
“What makes him so special is he’s such a true dual threat,” Phillian said. “He has a strong arm and he’s very accurate.
“He has a great ability to run. Having a dual threat there at quarterback makes an offense tough to defend.”
Last year, Bender was 70 of 127 through the air for 1,341 yards with 21 touchdowns and an interception.
“Caelan has the ability to hit all the throws,” Phillian said. “He’s shown that ability throughout the season. He zips the ball on intermediate routes, and he’s really a guy that can make all the throws.
“While he is an outstanding passer, at times, it’s been in our best interest to run the ball. He’s totally unselfish. He’s a total team player and he’s 100 percent coachable. Only throwing two interceptions in two years shows how sound he is as a decision maker and how cerebral he is.”
Though Bender will take the field one more time for Phillian’s Greyhounds squad, Phillian acknowledged how big of a loss Bender’s graduation will be for the team.
“His leadership skills, his competitiveness and his ability will be the key things we will miss,” Phillian said. “It’s one thing to be a great leader. But to have the ability to perform at a high level on the field, it’s very difficult to replace that.
“We have built a lasting relationship and we will carry that forward.”
