It may have been just the season’s fifth game in early October, yet it still felt like a playoff game — say, for the District 10 championship.
That’s probably where this rivalry is headed.
Seniors Darren Miller and Weston Phanco made a pair of pivotal defensive plays in the game’s final eight minutes leading Wilmington High to a 21-20 win over Farrell on Saturday night.
The win for Wilmington (5-0 region, 5-0 overall) secured the Region 2-2A regular-season crown. It also served as the program’s 21st consecutive regular-season win and 22nd straight success on the Greyhounds’ home turf.
Miller spiked a potential game-tying PAT with 8:02 remaining, preserving Wilmington’s 1-point edge.
Then on the game’s penultimate play, Phanco fought off a double-team block to tackle Steelers’ signal-caller Christian Hartley about a yard shy of a 1st down. The 4th-and-3 play from Wilmington’s 10-yard line occurred with 31.8 ticks to play.
“Sir, that is a classic ‘Weston moment’,” a smiling Miller praised. “Weston’s one of the best players on our team and one of the hardest workers on our team. And I was not surprised at all when he was the one to win the game. Weston’s awesome!”
“We just had great coverage in the backfield,” Phanco explained. “I got double-teamed, saw the quarterback scramble and went after him. It was just an incredible moment. Each of us played our play, everyone really just played it perfect. ... Each of us needs all of us on the field.”
Anthony Stallworth, the Steelers’ junior speedster, swept left end from 8 yards out, forging Farrell (3-2, 3-2) within 21-20.
For the second time this season Stallworth stunned the proud ‘Hounds Hammer defense. Saturday night, he turned in a game-high 24-carry, 166-yard, 2-TD rushing performance, including a 16-yarder for the game’s initial score. He later collaborated with Hartley on a 76-yard scoring strike with 6:53 remaining to intermission.
The play broke down, and Hartley, flushed from the pocket, had the presence of mind to find Stallworth alone along the Wilmington sideline, and Stallworth sprinted 50 yards untouched to the end zone. Lamont Samuels Jr.’s PAT provided Farrell with a 14-13 halftime edge.
However, the Greyhounds opend the second half with a 6-play 64-yard drive culminating in Miller’s 40-yard sprint off a trap play. Ethan Susen subsequently sprinted around left end for a two-point conversion run and 21-14 Wilmington lead.
Miller, Susen and Phanco are part of a 16-senior nucleus that serves as the foundation for Wilmington, according to coach Brandon Phillian.
“What a great individual effort by Darren Miller,” Phillian said regarding the PAT block. “It would’ve been so easy — okay, we just got scored on — maybe to hang our heads. But our guys did not do that. We had a major rush coming from all angles. For Darren Miller to get that was very special.
“If I’m being totally honest,” Phillian continued, “I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our coaching staff. We’ve got three guys that help me with the special teams, and two of those guys — long-time assistant Bob Mitcheltree and Mark Shenker — they both were encouraging on that particular play, ‘Hey, let’s go guys, don’t hang our heads,’ and I think the kids received the message and they went hard. And a guy like Darren, who has his speed, he’s certainly dangerous with any play on the football field.
“Darren Miller is one of the most coachable guys I’ve been around in fourteen years,” Phillian continued. “And it was a senior who continued to play with his whole heart for four quarters. And just getting scored on it would have been very, very easy to, maybe, be sulking a little bit. But Darren kept focused on his vision, not the circumstance in which we just got scored on. And by focusing on that vision he just made a great play.”
Miller and Susen accounted for 110 and 106 yards, respectively, of the Greyhounds’ ground game that gained 255. Also Luke Edwards ended with 34, including a 4-yard, 1st-quarter score that capped a 10-play, 58-yard, 5-minute, 17-second drive. Daniel Hartwell’s PAT knotted the count at 7 with 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Greyhounds forged a 13-7 lead on their initial series of the second stanza. After forcing a Farrell punt, Wilmington went 42 yards in seven plays and 3:12, culminating in Miller’s 4-yard run. However, a low center snap on the subsequent PAT attempt had the Greyhounds leading 13-7 with 8:33 left in the half.
Led by Stallworth’s 138 second-half rushing yards, Farrell finished with 245 on the ground. However the Steelers’ success through the air during the 1st half amounted to 187 yards as Hartley hit Brice Butler 3 times for 80 yards, and Trian Holden and Butler connected for another 31-yarder.
Steelers coach Amp Pegues agonized over a late holding call that forced Farrell from Wilmington’s 6-yard line back to the 16. That occurred with Wilmington leading 21-20 with 63 seconds remaining — one of 11 penalties assessed against the Steelers.
However, Pegues summarized, “I’m proud of my kids. They gave a great effort and that’s all I can ask for — a thousand percent. We’ll see them (the Greyhounds) again and we’ll have another big game.
“I played two quarterbacks. I was going with the one that caught fire, and Hartley was the guy — played real well (Saturday) night,” Pegues praised. “Offensive line played real well, and the defense came to play (Saturday) night. ... But it’s just tough looking at the scoreboard and seeing that score ... little emotional right now because I feel for my kids.
“We’ve gotta improve and get better week to week,” Pegues continued. “This is a slugfest. Wilmington is Wilmington. Great program. Coach Phillian, hats off to him. He’s an extremely bright coach, and he’s got his kids playing at a very, very high level, and that coaching staff is great. But my coaching staff is really good, too. Coach Omar Stewart, you saw the adjustments that he made to get this defense playing at a high level. So we’re gonna do what we do, practice hard, take it week to week, and we’ll see ‘em (the Greyhounds) in a few weeks.”
As with Pegues, Phillian forecasts a 3rd meeting between the programs — for the District 10, Class 2A championship. Farrell is the reigning, two-time Class 1A commonwealth kingpin that was bumped up to 2A this season, and Wilmington went to back-to-back Class 2A PIAA championship games and narrowly missed a 3rd consecutive trip last season.
“It’s definitely a different dynamic this time around,” Phillian began. “I think it’s two great football teams, and I think the biggest winners are not coach Pegues and myself — I think the biggest winners are the Mercer (and Lawrence) County football fans, who are going to get to see this game played out for a third time.”
“This team (Farrell) is a really good team, and we’ll definitely see them later in the season,” Phanco forecasted. “They’re going to be hard to play, but we’re gonna come out way stronger and way faster in this next go-round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.