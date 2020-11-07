Some football teams bend, but don’t break. Wilmington High’s football team took it a step further during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A opening-round playoff game.
Caelan broke many hearts.
Caelan Bender brokered first-half touchdown runs of 2, 60 and 8 yards, then tossed a 36-yard 4th-quarter TD to Ethan Susen as Wilmington won, 42-14.
Five-time District 10 champion Wilmington (8-0) will meet the survivor of Saturday's District 5 tilt – Berlin Brothersvalley or Chestnut Ridge – next weekend.
“I thought Caelan Bender had one for the ages (Friday) night, what he was able to do, both with his arms and his legs,” began Brandon Phillian, the ’Hounds’ head coach. “We talk about what a dual-threat quarterback he is, and I think that was fully on display (Friday) night. Thought he had a great game running the football and a great game throwing the football.
“You know, the thing about Caelan,” Phillian continued, “he’s also a tremendous leader. He’s got the keys to this offense on the field. Multiple times (Friday) night he checked us out of a play and checked us into a different play. We trust Caelan a hundred percent running our offense out there. It was just a great night for him, and I couldn’t be happier with what he was able to do.”
“I was just kind’ve focusing on the team, you know?” Bender began. “We practice plays during the week, Coach Phillian set up a great game plan, and we just executed. The offensive line had a tremendous night, good blocks up front ... Darren had good fakes ... Ethan had good runs and he turned that one throw into somethin’ special ...
“We just played really well, all around, in all three phases, like Coach Phillian said, and we got the ‘W,’ and that’s all that really matters –– survive and advance,” added the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior signal-caller.
The Greyhounds’ ground game garnered 266 yards, led by Bender and Darren Miller, with 89 and 85, respectively, running behind center Brayden Penwell, guards Morgan Whiting and Weston Phanco, tackles Jake Chimiak and Connor Vass-Gal, and tight end Jordan Hess.
“One of the keys for our football team is our balance,” Phillian assessed. “We start things up front. I think we’ve got a really solid offensive line, and we’ve got a balance of skill players, and each of those guys was able to make contributions, and that’s what makes us a difficult team to defend.”
On a third-period, seconddown trap, Miller mustered 44 markers to paydirt, and the 5th of Daniel Hartwell’s 6 PATs hoisted the Hounds’ lead to 35-0. That was prefaced by Mason Reed’s 76-yard second half-opening kick return for a touchdown, his second splash play in as many weeks.
“Mason, last week (in the District 10 championship game win over Farrell) had the Pick-Six. That was huge when you look back at the scope of that game, and the momentum that gave us in the first half,” Phillian reflected. “Then (Friday) night, to kick off the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown, that was a great play.
“It looked like, on the far sideline, he was ‘horse-collared,’ so to come out of that tackle and ultimately finish, just a great effort by Mason,” Phillian praised.
In the final frame Bender and Susen collaborated on their score, as Susen was isolated on Karns City’s 6-foot-5, 245-pound outside linebacker Nathan Waltman. In the first half Bender spotted Susen for a 69-yarder –– aided by Cole McCallister’s downfield block –– that set up Bender’s second score. Bender looked off the safety on that read.
Wilmington went for 378 yards on only 45 snaps, did not commit a turnover, and was penalized just once. Conversely, Karns City (6-3) compiled just 231 total yards. The Gremlins’ great ground game was limited to 107, though Luke Garing garnered 32- and 1-yard 2nd-half TD runs.
“The big goal (Friday) night, the message, was to play a great game in all three phases, and I thought all three phases made major contributions,” Phillian assessed. “To return a kickoff for a touchdown to start the second half, what a boost in momentum that was ... I thought when we sputtered a little bit offensively in the first half, the defense picked us right up ... we had great punting, and were able to win the battle of field position ... and the defense was able to get the ball right back to the offense, and we were finally able to get it going at the end of the second quarter.
“Just a complete victory, and I couldn’t be more proud of the boys,” Phillian continued. “They had the right mind-set coming into this game, they had an ‘Each of us needs all of us’ mentality, and that showed. Credit to the players for their hard work, their dedication and their determination.”
On Bender’s 60-yard scoring sprint he optioned right and saw nothing but Greyhounds Stadium’s green turf.
“The first time we actually ran it, the D-end didn’t even look at me when I handed the ball off, and I went over to Coach Phillian and I said, ‘Coach, run that same play again,’ and we ran it again and (the KC defensive end) ran right with Darren, and I said, ‘Well, all right!’”
Wilmington went to the PIAA Class 2A championship game twice, then fell just a step shy of doing so again last season. In this truncated, COVID-10 campaign, commitment has been key for Wilmington, according to Bender, who is bent on the Hounds heading to Hershey.
“Our senior class is tremendous. They come into every, single practice ready to go, ready to work, no one’s low, everybody’s high energy, and we’re just lookin’ forward to practicingwith each other and getting to spend time this last senior year together,” he summarized.
