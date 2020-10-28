The Wilmington High volleyball team remained unbeaten Tuesday night.
Remi Koi collected 24 digs for the Lady Greyhounds in a 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Commodore Perry.
Rachel Lego recorded 16 digs and 20 assists for Wilmington (13-0), while Gabi Lego posted six kills and 12 digs.
District 10 will release the volleyball playoff pairings later in the week.
