The Wilmington varsity hockey team earned a 7-2 PIHL divisional victory against McDowell on Tuesday at Mercyhurst College.
The Greyhounds outshot the home team 60-14.
Ben List (Mohawk) opened the contest with a score at 7:50 into the first period. Josh Schmidt (Mohawk) assisted. Cody Williams (Ellwood City), assisted by Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood City) and James McCart (Union), followed with another goal at the 8:03 mark for a 2-0 Wilmington lead. McDowell began the second period with two goals to tie the game 2-2.
Wilmington found the net five more times, including a hat trick from Nicholas Cartwright (Union) and two scores from Bokor, with assists from Williams (3), List (1) and Drake Tomak (Ellwood City) (1).
Dominic Serafino (Wilmington) and Jacob Snyder (New Castle) combined to stop 12 of 14 shots on goal.
This was the second game of the 2019-2020 season for the Greyhounds, who are 1-1. They will face Central Valley (2-0) at Hess Ice Rink at 7 p.m. Monday.
