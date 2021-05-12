Connor Vass-Gal

Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal competes in the shot put at the PIAA Championships.

 DOUG PHILLIPS | Herald

The Wilmington High track teams took home championships Tuesday.

The Greyhounds boys team defeated West Middlesex (96-54) and Sharpsville (128-18) in District 10, Region 1-2A action. The wins enabled Wilmington (6-1 region) to share the title with Lakeview.

The Lady Greyhounds cruised past West Middlesex (97-29) and Sharpsville (98-30).

Wilmington’s girls finished 7-0 in District 10, Region 1-2A. It’s the ninth straight league title for the Lady Greyhounds.

Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal equaled his school record in the shot put with a heave of 64-4.

“The boys did a great job,” Greyhounds coach J.R. MaFarland said. “The girls also did a great job this year. We have some weak areas, but we did really well on the track.”

Ethan Susen (100, 200, 400, 400 relay) paced Wilmington’s boys with four victories.

Lizzie Miles (100, 200, 400 relay), Grace Mason (400, 800, 400 relay) and Lindsey Martineau (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 relay) scored three wins each for Wilmington.

RESULTS

BOYS

WILMINGTON 96,

WEST MIDDLESEX 54

Track events

100 — 1. Ethan Susen (W) 11.1 

200 — 1. Ethan Susan (W) 23.1 

400 — 1. Ethan Susen (W) 54.5 

800 — 1. Ethan Winters (W) 2:16.1. 

1600 — 1. Jones (WM) 5:03.5 

3200 — 1. Jones (WM) 11:16 

110 hurdles — 1. Johnson (WM) 17.6 

300 hurdles — 1. Ty Tate (WM) 43.9 

400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Darren Miller, Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards, Trevor Sturgeon) 45.4 

1600 relay — 1. Wilmington (Darren Miller, Beau Reed, Luke Edwards, Trevor Sturgeon) 3:56.5. 

3200 relay — 1. West Middlesex (Pierce, Muir, Stull, Jones) 10:36.6.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Connor Vass-Gal (W) 64-4.

Discus — 1. Connor Vass-Gal (W) 155-0. 

Javelin — 1.  Nick Kobielus (WM) 137-9.

Pole vault — 1.  Solomon Glavach (W) 13-0. 

High Jump — 1. Willum Sheffler and Soloman Glavach (W) 5-6.Long jump — 1. Mason Reed (W) 20-8.

Triple jump — 1. Mason Reed (W) 40-6.

WILMINGTON 128,

SHARPSVILLE 18

Track events

100 — 1. Ethan Susen (W) 11.1 

200 — 1. Ethan Susan (W) 23.1 

400 — 1. Ethan Susen (W) 54.5 

800 — 1. Ethan Winters (W) 2:16.1. 

1600 — 1. Tagg Walker (W) 5:19.2.

3200 — 1. Walker (W) 11:51.9.

110 hurdles — 1. Beau Reed (W) 19.2.

300 hurdles — 1. Reed (W) 46.0.

400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Darren Miller, Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards, Trevor Sturgeon) 45.4 

1600 relay — 1. Wilmington (Darren Miller, Beau Reed, Luke Edwards, Trevor Sturgeon) 3:56.5. 

3200 relay — 1. Wilmington (Henry Ochs, David Roberts, Luke Dieter, James Winters) 11:39.6.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Connor Vass-Gal (W) 64-4.

Discus — 1. Connor Vass-Gal (W) 155-0. 

Javelin — 1.  Weston Phanco (W) 108-0.

Pole vault — 1.  Solomon Glavach (W) 13-0. 

High Jump — 1. Willum Sheffler and Soloman Glavach (W) 5-6.Long jump — 1. Mason Reed (W) 20-8.

Triple jump — 1. Mason Reed (W) 40-6. 

GIRLS

WILMINGTON 97, 

WEST MIDDLESEX 29

Track events

100 — 1. Lizzie Miles (W) 12.8 

200 — 1. Lizzie Miles (W) 27.2 

400 — 1. Grace Mason (W) 1:03.7 

800 — 1. Grace Mason (W) 2:30.2 

1600 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 5:54.2 3200 — 1. No contestants

100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 16.1 

300 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 50.9 

400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Maria Mitchell, Lizzie Miles, Lindsey Martineau, Grace Mason) 52.6.

1600 relay — 1. West Middlesex 5:01.3. 

3200 relay —1. Wilmington (Lia Vastano, Beletu Kelliher, Elise Hilton, Jaden Hinderliter) 12:22.5. 

Field events

Shot put — 1. Emilie Richardson (W) 27-31/2. 

Discus — 1. Trista Thomas (W) 82-4.

Javelin — 1. Taylor Moore (WM) 64-5. 

Pole vault — 1. Jaden Hinderliter (W) 6-0. 

High Jump — 1. No contestants

Long jump — 1. Emily Anthony (WM) 14-81/2.

Triple jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 29-81/4.

WILMINGTON 98, 

SHARPSVILLE 30

Track

events

100 — 1. Lizzie Miles (W) 12.8 

200 — 1. Lizzie Miles (W) 27.2 

400 — 1. Grace Mason (W) 1:03.7 

800 — 1. Grace Mason (W) 2:30.2 

1600 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 5:54.2 3200 — 1. No contestants

100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 16.1 

300 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 50.9 

400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Maria Mitchell, Lizzie Miles, Lindsey Martineau, Grace Mason) 52.6.

1600 relay — 1. Sharpsville 4:50.

3200 relay —1. Wilmington (Lia Vastano, Beletu Kelliher, Elise Hilton, Jaden Hinderliter) 12:22.5. 

Field

events

Shot put — 1. Emilie Richardson (W) 27-31/2. 

Discus — 1. Jessica Divens (S) 92-11/2.

Javelin — 1. Lauren McConahy (W) 87-6.

Pole vault — 1. Jaden Hinderliter (W) 6-0. 

High Jump — 1. No contestants

Long jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 14-1/2.

Triple jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 29-81/4.

