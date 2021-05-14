The Greyhounds’ boys and girls quad participated in the District 10 MCAC Meet, which was held at Grove City High.
Wilmington’s boys 400 relay team of Trevor Sturgeon, Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards and Darren Miller won the race in 44.19. Miller took third in the 100 in 11.51.
Susen won the 200 in 23.06. The Greyhounds’ 1600 relay team of Miller, Susen, Beau Reed and Ethan Winters placed second in the 1600 relay in 3:35.55.
On the girls side, Wilmington’s 3200 relay team of Becka Book, Emma Mason, Grace Mason and Ava Shearer took first in 10:05.44.
Lindsey Martineau finished second in the 100 hurdles in 15.70.
Elizabeth Miles won the 400 in 59.73 and Book was third in 1:03.98.
The Lady Greyhounds’ 400 relay squad of Book, Martineau, Miles and Grace Mason finished second in 51.46.
Martineau placed third in the 300 hurdles in 47.33.
Grace Mason won the 800 in 2:21.01 and Miles finished third in the 200 in 26.49.
Wilmington’s 1600 relay team of Martineau, Emma Mason, Grace Mason and Miles finished second in 4:12.88.
Wilmington’s Grace Mason competes in the 3200 meter relay final during the Mercer County Track and Field Invitational at Forker Field in Grove City.
Wilmington’s Darren Miller competes in the 100 meter dash trials during the Mercer County Track and Field Invitational at Forker Field in Grove City.
Wilmington’s Sarah Dieter competes in the 100 meter hurdles final during the Mercer County Track and Field Invitational at Forker Field in Grove City.
Wilmington’s Lindsey Martineau competes in the 110 meter hurdles trials during the Mercer County Track and Field Invitational at Forker Field in Grove City.
Wilmington’s Leah Vastano competes in the 1600 meter run final during the Mercer County Track and Field Invitational at Forker Field in Grove City.
