The Wilmington High football team is returning to the District 10 championship.
District 10 revealed the upcoming playoff brackets on Sunday, following opt-out notices by various teams across the district. The Greyhounds (6-0) received a bye in the District 10, Class 2A semifinals after Lakeview and Sharpsville decided to opt out.
Northwestern (6-0) will host Farrell (4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 10, Class 2A semifinals. The winner will advance and battle Wilmington for the championship.
The Greyhounds are the four-time defending District 10 champions. Wilmington handed the Steelers their two losses this season, 41-20 on the road and 21-20 at home.
The championship game is scheduled for Oct. 30 at a time and site to be determined by District 10.
