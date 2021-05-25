The Wilmington High softball team came up short Monday.
The Lady Greyhounds stranded the tying run on first base in the seventh in a 3-2 District 10, Class 2A quarterfinal loss to Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University.
“We never gave up,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “We knew we would be in for a game; they played a great game.
“It’s a bad way to end the season. The girls never quit. They battled to the very end.”
Wilmington (14-3) split the regular-season series with the Blue Darlings (12-6), losing the first matchup (2-0) and winning the second encounter (6-5).
Remi Koi (9-2) went the distance and took the loss. Koi surrendered four hits and three runs — all unearned — with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Wilmington notched six hits, including two by Faith Jones.
Sharpsville scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice. An error allowed the runner that scored to reach base safely.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Maelee Whiting singled to open the bottom of the seventh. The next three Lady Greyhounds struck out to end the game.
“My three seniors (Koi, Ella Krarup and Taylor Dlugozima), they had quite a ride,” Frank said. “I’m really going to miss them. The girls battled all year.”
Wilmington scored two runs in the third.
Sharpsville plated two tallies in the first and one in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.