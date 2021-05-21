One inning was all the Wilmington High softball team needed Wednesday to earn a win.
The Lady Greyhounds scored 18 runs in the second inning in an 18-1 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over Kennedy Catholic.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Wilmington (14-2 region, 14-2 overall) finished tied for first in region play with Mercer (14-2, 15-2).
“Once they started hitting, it was just full throttle,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “They just went out and took care of business.”
The Lady Greyhounds recorded 16 total hits.
Paije Peterson and Brianna Fisher posted three hits each for Wilmington. Peterson belted a solo homer and finished with two RBIs. Fisher knocked in three runs.
Faith Jones and Remi Koi notched two hits and three RBIs apiece for the victors. Maelee Whiting drove in two runs for the Lady Greyhounds.
Koi (8-1) started and earned the win. She pitched 21/3 innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run with a walk and four strikeouts.
“It was an emotional win,” Frank said. “The three seniors that were with me when I started, they were freshmen then, and we honored them by putting the subs in in the third inning. They got a great ovation.
“They were ready to play. It was a momentum booster going into the playoffs. They can’t take anything lightly. They will work hard and they are excited.”
Kennedy Catholic (3-13, 3-14) scored its lone run in the first inning.
