The Wilmington Area school board has approved the purchase and installation of a scoreboard for the baseball and softball teams.
The board in November voted 7-2 to approve a quote from DeMans Team Sports of Brookville, at a cost not to exceed $25,000.
The scoreboard will be purchased with contributions from two donors — Dallas Hartman and Express Employment Professionals.
Board Vice President Dianna Caiazza and board member Kathryn Riley voted against the purchase because it scoreboard will be an extra cost for the district. The district will have to spend money on new turf and lights for the football field soon, and the new scoreboard was a “want” and not a “need.”
The scoreboard comes after the board voted in September to purchase and install new bleacher seats for the softball field for $54,444.50.
