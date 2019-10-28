It was quite a day for Wilmington High girls cross country runner Grace Mason and her teammates.
Mason, a junior, won the District 10, Class 1A championship and helped propel her squad to the team championship as well Saturday in the District 10 Cross Country Championships. The event was held at Buhl Farms Park in Hermitage.
It’s Mason’s first District 10 cross country crown.
“Grace did a wonderful job,” Wilmington cross country coach Mary Beth Acker said. “She’s been running great all year. She went out strong.
“Grace came into the race confident. She took the lead early and raced well.”
Mason crossed the line in 19:38. It’s her third trip to the state championship, which will be held Saturday in Hershey. Last year, she placed third at the state championship.
“I went into this race mentally prepared for it, and I feel like I was physically prepared for it, as well,” Mason said. “I’ve been mentally preparing myself for anything that could happen.
“But this feels great,” Mason said. “This one’s probably my favorite because I feel like I did it for my team. Our team’s getting along really well and we just feel like we’re just ready to do it.”
In Class 1A, the top two teams (and next 10 individuals not members of those teams) in District 10 competition advance to the PIAA Championship.
The Lady Greyhounds scored 72 points and Lakeview was second with 90. It’s Wilmington’s first District 10 cross country team championship.
“We were really excited about that as well,” Acker said of the girls winning the district championship. “It was an exciting event for us.
“We were hoping to accomplish it, but there are very strong teams in the district. I thought everyone performed well. It was a true team effort. They all bought in and they all wanted to win the championship.”
Emma Mason, Grace’s younger sister, also earned a medal. Emma Mason placed eighth in 20:51. Becka Book finished 17th in 21:38, Samantha Gioan (18th,, 21:42), Elise Hilton (36th, 22:43), Maddalena DiMuccio (42nd, 23:08) and Claudia DiMuccio (50th, 23:28) also helped guide Wilmington’s girls team to the title. They all advance to compete at the PIAA Championship.
Wilmington’s boys squad finished 10th with 276 markers. Cochranton won the boys team championship with 69 tallies.
The Greyhounds’ Dale Nestor earned a medal and qualified for his second consecutive state championship meet. Nestor placed 14th in 17:33.
“As a senior, he was going into the meet looking for his second state qualification and he did that,” Acker said. “He really pushed hard the whole way and gave everything he had.”
Dakota Schuring (46th, 18:43), Clay Kelliher (57th, 19:12), Dylan Lynch (72nd, 19:35), Beau Reed (87th, 20:17), Ethan Winters (97th, 20:48) and Luke Dieter (100th, 20:58) also ran for Wilmington.
Acker noted the weather and course conditions were ideal for the participants.
“The conditions were very good,” Acker said “We didn’t have a sloppy meet on Saturday. Usually it’s a mud fest. But it was a nice course to run on.”
(Sharon Herald Assistant Sports Editor Ed Farrell contributed to this report).
