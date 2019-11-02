HERSHEY — Wilmington's Grace Mason raced her way to a Class 1A state runner-up finish at the PIAA Cross Country Championship meet on Saturday in Hershey.
Mason ran the 3.1-mile course in 19:37.9, finishing behind Our Lady of Sacred Heart's Haley Hamilton, who won the race in 19:19.9. Mason, a junior, finished third in last year's championship race. As a freshman, she was 15th and has been Lawrence County's top female finisher each of the last three years.
The Wilmington girls team, which won last week's District 10 championship, finished fourth out of 19 teams. Mason won the individual District 10 title.
Shenango's Emily Olcott was the other Lawrence County girl to earn a state medal. She placed 14th overall in the Class 1A race with a time of 20:21.3.
In the boys competition, Jeff Shaftic's New Castle team finished third overall in the Class 2A competition.
For a full breakdown of Lawrence County's runners, see Monday's sports section.
