The Wilmington High football team made it a clean sweep over Greenville on Friday night.
The Greyhounds scored 27 first-quarter points en route to a 48-6 District 10, Region 1-2A road win over the Trojans.
Wilmington (4-0 region, 4-0 overall) opened the season with a 48-0 decision over Greenville (0-4, 0-4).
Ethan Susen scored two rushing touchdowns and added a receiving, all coming in the first quarter for the Greyhounds. He rushed for a game-high 101 yards on just three carries.
Darren Miller, Mason Reed, Luke Edwards and Ty Milliron added one touchdown apiece for Wilmington.
The Greyhounds outgained the Trojans, 463-191. Greenville scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to break up the shutout.
Wilmington will host Farrell at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in a region contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.