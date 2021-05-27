After a year layoff, the PIAA Track and Field Championships are back — and a host of Lawrence County girls athletes figure to be in contention for top podium spots.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports across Pennsylvania last year.
The county has two No. 1 seeds in Friday’s Class 2A action, led on the track by Wilmington’s 1600 relay team of Lindsey Martineau, Grace Mason, Bekka Book and Lizzie Miles. The quartet — who will also run together, but in a different order, in the 400 relay — was clocked at 4:03.38 at Saturday’s District 10 championship meet at Slippery Rock University.
Martineau, who helped both relays to gold and then swept the 100 and 300 hurdles on Saturday, said there is some sort of pressure as a top seed.
“We’re all looking to hit that expectation and that mark and bring our time down a little bit,” Martineau said. “It’s going to be a close race. So we’re just looking to perform and hit that standard is what we’re after.”
Martineau, a junior, is also the third seed in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles. Seeded at 47.11, she said she’s going after the school record in the event of 46.78, a number she rattled off from memory.
“Hopefully they’re ready to go physically and mentally,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said of his athletes. “We’ve talked to them about it. We have a number of girls in position to medal. We hope that happens. I think it will if they compete and we’ll go from there.”
Other county athletes seeded in the top eight on the track include Mason (seventh, 800 meters), Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel (sixth, 100 dash), Shenango’s Haley Morgan (sixth, 200 meters) and Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay (eighth, 200 meters).
Shenango’s Emma Callahan, a junior, and New Castle’s Maria Owens, head the county’s chances of gold in the field events. A WPIAL champion last week, Callahan is the top seed in the shot put with a seed mark of 49-31/2. She’ll be gunning with Schuylkill Valley’s Ashlyn Giles, who threw 48-1/4 at the District 12 meet. Those are the only two in the 25-girl event seeded better than 42 feet. Seventeen athletes in the event hit the state-qualifying standard of 36-06.
Callahan is also seeded fourth in the discus. Mohawk’s Nadia Lape, who won the long and triple jumps at the WPIAL championship meet and ran legs on the winning 400 and 1600 relays, is also a medal contender in both jumps. She comes in seeded fourth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.
Owens, a sophomore, will compete in Saturday’s Class 3A action. A WPIAL champion in the triple jump as a freshman, she enters statewide action as the top seed in the long jump after winning district gold last week. She’s seeded a half-inch ahead of State College’s Shannon Mullin in the event.
Owens also will compete in the triple jump and high jump, where she is seeded 12th and 15th, respectively.
This year’s competition for Class 2A and 3A are split into single-day events. Class 2A action begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, while 3A events begin at the same time Saturday morning. The 100 dash, 200 dash and 100 and 110 hurdles will have a preliminary round for both classes with finals later in the day. Other events are all timed finals.
