By Lisa Renwick
CNHI News Service
The postgame locker rooms sounded very different.
The room occupied by the Cambridge Springs High boys basketball team was relatively quiet. On the other side of the gymnasium, there was a ruckus; the kind demonstrated by a team that just punched its ticket to the District 10, Class 2A boys basketball semifinals. Except, that wasn’t the case at all.
A shorthanded Wilmington squad gave the favored Blue Devils all they could handle Friday night in a District 10 quarterfinal game at Meadville High.
The Blue Devils grabbed their first lead since the opening seconds of the game to start the fourth quarter and then went 11 of 17 from the free-throw line to pull out a 50-43 win over the Greyhounds.
Cambridge Springs improves to 20-3 overall and advances to face Lakeview in the semifinals on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. Wilmington ends its season at 10-14.
“You have no idea what we’ve gone through this week,” Cambridge Springs coach Becky Leandro said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this week and I’m proud of the boys for bringing it through.
“The cards were stacked against us: injury, illness, some other things going on with the team. We pulled it out. A win is a win at this point.”
Talk about adversity.
Wilmington earned its spot in the quarterfinals following a 49-41 win over Union City in a game that wound up being the last for 6-foot-3 senior forward Junior McConahy, who had season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday.
Against a team with on average three starters standing at least 6-foot-3, no McConahy is a pretty big deal. But the Greyhounds never batted an eye.
“We asked them just to play hard, to play tough and play the Greyhound way,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “ And they did that tonight. Unfortunately, I think we just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.”
The Blue Devils. played the first 101/2 minutes without 6-4 junior forward Trent Wheeler, due to injury, according to Leandro. They got the initial lead on a putback by 6-5 junior forward Jayden Shinsky 30 seconds into the contest.
It was one of few highlights for the Devils in the opening quarter. Cambridge Springs had eight turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 7-5. That deficit grew to eight points when Wilmington opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 13-5 lead with 5:38 to play in the half.
The run ended when Wheeler, who made his first appearance of the game at the 5:38 mark of the second quarter, scored with 5:21 left in the period. But Wilmington never wavered, maintaining a 21-17 advantage at intermission.
Cambridge Springs had nine turnovers in the opening half and shot just 6 of 20 (30 percent) from the floor.
Wilmington kept the pedal down to start the second half and extended its lead to as many as seven. But with 59 seconds left in the quarter, the Blue Devils found their groove.
It started with a pair of free throws by Shinsky. No time had expired when the Devils picked off a pass on Wilmington’s ensuing possession and Lance Welker put up a 3-ball to make it 31-28. The period ended with the Greyhounds nursing a 31-30 lead. That lead was lost when Shinsky drove the baseline for a deuce with 7:43 left in the contest.
Cambridge Springs never trailed again.
“We fight through adversity and our guys stepped up to the challenge,” Jeckavitch said. “We just didn’t have enough offense in the end.”
Wilmington did have the lead down to one a couple of times. But with time getting away, the Greyhounds were forced to foul and the Devils stepped up. Eight of Cambridge’s final 10 points were at the foul line.
Welker led all scorers with 19 points. He also had 10 boards. Shinsky wound up with a double-double as well, tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds.
For the Greyhounds, Shane Cox had 14 points. Caelan Bender finished with 10 points.
Lisa Renwick writes for the Meadville Tribune.
