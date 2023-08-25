The Wilmington Area School District has a new athletic director.
The school board hired Michael Copper while also accepting the resignation of Brandy Sanford, effective Aug. 2.
Copper, a social studies teacher with the district, will be paid a stipend of $11,206.49. This action was taken during the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The board voted to accept a new quote from DeMans Team Sports of Brookville for baseball and softball scoreboards at a district cost of $28,000.
The previous bid approved in December was for $25,000.
The district is paying $21,600 for installation, $4,100 for battery power and $2,300 for shipping, while the actual scoreboards themselves are being paid for by three donors — The Brush Family, Casa Athletics and Eliminators Pest Control.
The board approved James Arrow, Jennifer Matyasovsky, John Matyasovsky and Julie Mohr as volunteer tennis coaches, the movement of Bryan Jones from assistant varsity boys soccer coach to volunteer varsity soccer coach and the separation of the basketball booster group into a separate girls and boys booster clubs.
Adult football tickets were set at $6 each. Basketball, soccer and volleyball tickets are $5, while students are $2. Season tickets for football ($24), boys soccer ($45), girls soccer ($30) and volleyball ($40) were set for adults, while student season tickets for football are $8, boys soccer $18, girls soccer $12 and volleyball is $16. Basketball ticket prices are to be determined, and an all-family pass is $120.
It was noted Wilmington’s opening game against Sharpsville on Friday is WKBN’s Game of the Week.
