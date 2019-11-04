The Wilmington High football team finally has an opponent and date the team’s next game will be played on.
The Greyhounds (9-0), idle since Oct. 18 when they defeated Hickory on the road 43-21, will oppose Greenville at 7 p.m. Friday at Hickory High School for the District 10, Class 2A championship. Wilmington defeated the Trojans 45-0 at home Sept. 27.
Greenville advanced to the championship game Saturday with a 14-10 victory over Northwestern.
Wilmington is bidding for its fourth consecutive District 10 championship.
Neshannock will play Friday against Brentwood in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. That game will be played at 7 p.m. at Freedom High School.
The Lancers, who will be designated the home team, advanced with a 31-13 decision over Serra Catholic.
Brentwood moved on with a 28-19 decision over East Allegheny.
