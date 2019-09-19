Wilmington and Mohawk high schools will honor military personnel this weekend.
Wilmington will honor veterans at its second annual “Salute to Service,” in conjunction with Saturday’s 7 p.m. home football game against Conneaut (Ohio). Gates open at 6.
The event, started last year by Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian, allows veterans with proper ID to sign in prior to the game for a waived gate fee and also includes a complimentary hot dog and bottle of water.
There will be a color guard and the national anthem sung by the Wilmington Chamber Singers.
Both teams will run out of inflatable tunnels provided by the Army, which also will have recruiters at the game shooting T-shirts into the crowd. Starters from each team will be escorted onto the field by a veteran. At halftime, any veteran in the crowd will be invited to walk onto the field.
Mohawk will honor veterans and active duty military members at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, prior to the Warriors’ home game against Western Beaver.
Veterans and active duty military members will receive free admission and a red, white and blue wristband thanking them for their service.
Mohawk’s football team carries the American flag onto the field prior to every game, but tomorrow night, several players will carry a flag for each branch of the military.
