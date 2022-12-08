The Wilmington Area school board approved the resignation of junior high softball Coach James Williamson on Wednesday.
“It was an honor to serve the school and coach these talented individuals,” Williamson said. “I wish you the best of luck and that the softball program at New Wilmington will be a long and successful one.”
The board also approved the resignation of assistant track and field coach Hannah Drake. She will continue coaching as a cross country assistant.
