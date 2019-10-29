The Wilmington High varsity hockey team won a hard-fought contest against Central Valley 6-5 in divisional play Monday night at Hess Ice Rink.
The Warriors opened the scoring with a goal at the 1:07 mark of the first period. Wilmington responded with two unanswered tallies by Nicholas Cartwright (Union) and one by Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood City). James McCart (Union), Josh Schmidt (Mohawk), Ryan Popovich (Wilmington) and Bokor all assisted in the scoring. Central Valley added another goal before the close of the period to bring the score to 3-2.
Wilmington dominated the second period, adding goals by Drake Tomak (Ellwood) (1), Cartwright (3), and Bokor (2), with assists from Cody Williams (Ellwood) and Popovich.
Central Valley closed the gap in the third period with three goals to narrow the score, but the Greyhounds held on the claim the victory.
Dominic Serafino (Wilmington) was the winning netminder, stopping 33 of 38 shots on goal.
The Greyhounds move to 2-1 on the season and will face Avonworth next at Baeirl Ice Complex on Monday.
(0) comments
