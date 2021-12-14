The win streak is up to four in a row for the Wilmington High hockey team.
The Greyhounds grabbed a two-goal lead after one period and never looked back in picking up a 4-1 win Tuesday night over Connellsville at Hess Ice Rink.
Wilmington (6-5) opened the scoring in the first period with goals from Logan Popovich (Wilmington) and Drake Tomak. Tomak assisted on Popovich’s goal and Cody Williams (Ellwood City) assisted on Tomak’s tally.
Both teams scored a goal in the second period, with Williams scoring for the Greyhounds on assists from Tomak and Popovich.
Popovich netted the lone tally of the third on an assist by Tomak and Williams.
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) made 18 saves on 19 shots to earn the win in net.
