The Wilmington High hockey team opened the new year with a victory.
The Greyhounds scored the first three goals en route to a 4-2 win over Connellsville at the Hess Ice Rink.
Ben List (Mohawk) opened the scoring for Wilmington with a goal at the four-minute mark of the first period. Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood City) assisted on the tally.
The Greyhounds took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Chance Miller (Wilmington) scored at 9:55 of the second period with an assist from Tucker Ligo (Union) and Ayden Leslie (Mohawk) to push the lead to 2-0. Aidan Hasson (Wilmington) found the net at 11:45 of the period, assisted by Nick Cartwright (Union) and Tyler Girman (New Castle) for a 3-0 lead.
The Falcons scored two goals to get within 3-2. But Hasson scored with less than a minute left in the game to close the scoring.
Dominic Serafino (Wilmington) was the winning netminder, stopping 35 of 37 shots on goal.
Wilmington will face Erie McDowell on Jan. 27 at Hess Ice Rink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.