The Wilmington High hockey team worked overtime for a win Tuesday night.
Drake Tomak's goal with less than a minute left remaining in overtime lifted the Greyhounds to a 4-3 win over Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink. Andrew Cartwright picked up the assist on the winning goal.
Wilmington (2-1) opened up the scoring midway through the first period on a goal by Cartwright (Union), which was assisted by Logan Popovich (Wilmington). It was the lone goal of the opening period.
The Lancers tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. Nick Cartwright (Union) netted a power-play goal, assisted by Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood) for a 2-1 Wilmington lead. Neshannock answered once again before the end of the period to knot the count at 2 heading into the second intermission.
The Lancers took a 3-2 lead in the third period on a 5 on 3 power-play goal. With only 1:46 remaining in regulation play, Tomak (Ellwood City) tied the game on an even-strength goal, assisted by Ben List (Mohawk) and Bokor.
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) earned the win in net, stopping 20 of 23 shots on goal.
The Greyhounds move to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Brady’s Run Ice Arena to face Central Valley Thursday evening.
