The Wilmington High hockey team picked up another win Thursday night.
The Greyhounds went on the road and picked up a 5-1 decision over Morgantown at the Morgantown Ice Arena.
The Mohigans opened the scoring in the first period, but Wilmington made sure that was all the hosts would get. The Greyhounds (5-5) quickly tied it up on a power-play goal by Andrew Cartwright (Union), which was assisted by Cody Williams (Ellwood).
The only goal in the second period was scored by Williams, with the assist going to Chance Miller (Wilmington).
The third period was all Wilmington, with goals from Davis Phanco (Wilmington) on assists by Noah King (Wilmington) and Drake Tomak (Ellwood). Williams scored again on an assist from Tomak and Sam List (Mohawk), and Logan Popovich (Wilmington).
Bo Leslie (Mohawk) got the win in net, stopping 21 of 22 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.