The Wilmington High varsity hockey team held a special recognition of area veterans prior to its game against Ringgold at Hess Ice Rink.
Veterans of the United States Armed Forces were invited on the ice with the teams to participate in the pregame activities. They welcomed special guest Don Hepler Sr., a veteran of the United States Army and World War II, to conduct the ceremonial puck drop at center ice. He was joined by the captains of each team.
The Greyhounds dropped a 9-2 decision to the Rams. Aidan Hasson (Wilmington) and Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood) each contributed goals. Nicholas Cartwright (Union) and Josh Schmidt (Mohawk) both tallied an assist for Wilmington.
Ellwood City Lincoln High sophomore Jenna Vetica performed the national anthem.
The Greyhounds will face Burrell on Monday evening at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
