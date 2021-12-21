Wilmington High hockey player Drake Tomak turned in quite an effort on the ice Monday night.
Tomak tallied five goals to lead the co-op Greyhounds to a 9-8 win over Carrick. Tomak attends Ellwood City Lincoln.
Wilmington built a 4-1 first-period lead behind tallies from Tomak, assist to Logan Popovich (Wilmington), Davis Phanco (Wilmington) from Sean Carmichael (New Castle), Tomak unassisted, and Andrew Cartwright (Union) assisted by Tomak.
The Greyhounds scored five more goals in the second period to finish out the period with a 9-4 lead. Scorers were Tomak on an assist from Popovich. Tomak on an assist from Cody Williams (Ellwood), Carmichael assisted by Gage Miller (Ellwood), Tomak unassisted, and Popovich assist by Tomak.
Carrick scored all four goals in the third period to close the scoring.
Bo Leslie got the win in net, stopping 34 of 42 shots.
Wilmington, winners of five in a row, is now 7-5.
