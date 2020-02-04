The Wilmington High hockey team started strong Monday night and it paid off.
The Greyhounds scored the game’s first two goals and never trailed in posting a 6-2 win over Trinity at Hess Ice Rink for a regular season PIHL matchup.
Wilmington scored two goals in the first period. Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood City) scored both at the 6:13 and 6:41 marks of the first period. Josh Schmidt (Mohawk), Cody Williams (Ellwood) and Tyler Girman (New Castle) each assisted on the scores.
Trinity opened the second period with a goal to bring the score to 2-1 before Aidan Hasson (Wilmington) quickly answered with an even-strength goal, which was assisted by Nick Cartwright (Union) at the 2:58 mark. Williams would add a short-handed score and Drake Tomak (Ellwood) an unassisted goal to close the second period with a 5-1 Wilmington lead.
Trinity added another score in the third period and Hasson picked up his second goal of the evening, assisted again by Cartwright, to close the scoring.
Boden Leslie (Mohawk) was the winning netminder, stopping 12 of 14 shots on goal.
The Greyhounds will travel to Brady’s Run Ice Arena for a matchup against Central Valley on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.