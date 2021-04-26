The Wilmington High softball team continues to roll.
The Lady Greyhounds banged out 13 hits en route to a 15-0 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Steelerettes on Saturday.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Ella Krarup had three hits and two RBIs for Wilmington (7-0 region, 7-0 overall). Remi Koi collected two hits and two RBIs. She swatted a two-run home run in the first inning, her second blast of the season.
Paije Peterson also had two hits for the Lady Greyhounds. Brianna Fisher tripled and drove in five runs.
“We didn’t let up,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “We played well and took care of business.”
Maelee Whiting (1-0) started and went the distance. Whiting surrendered one hit with a walk and eight strikeouts.
“Maelee threw well in her first outing of the season,” Frank said. “The girls gave her support, too.”
Wilmington scored 11 runs in the first and four more in the second.
Laurel 6,
Moniteau 3
Grace Kissick belted a solo home run to lead the Lady Spartans to a nonsection home win over the Lady Warriors.
Kissick finished with two hits and an RBI.
Georgia Jellyman also had two hits for Laurel (7-1).
Kaylee Withrow knocked in two runs for the Lady Spartans.
Addie Deal picked up the victory. Deal started and worked four innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts.
Autumn Boyd tossed the final three innings to claim the save. Boyd gave up three hits and an earned run with no walks and four strikeouts.
The Lady Spartans scored two runs in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Moniteau tallied two markers in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Girls track and field
Wilmington competes
Grace Mason and Lindsey Martineau captured fourth-place finishes for the Lady Greyhounds individually at the Butler Invitational.
Wilmington’s team placed sixth in the standings with 33 points.
Mason finished fourth in the 800 in 2:23.45. Martineau was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 47.68). She also claimed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15.65.
Elizabeth Miles finished fifth in the 200 in 26.39.
Wilmington’s 1600 relay team placed second, the 400 relay team took fifth and the 3200 relay squad finished sixth.
Becka Book, Grace Mason, Martineau, and Maria Mitchell made up the 1600 relay team. Martineau, Miles, Book, and Grace Mason comprised the 400 team, and Book, Emma and Grace Mason, and Ava Shearer competed on the 3200 relay team.
