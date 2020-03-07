Wilmington High's Vass-Gal placesecond at state indoor track meet

Wilmington High junior Connor Vass-Gal finished as the runner-up in the shot put at the State Indoor Track and Field Championships in State College.
Vass-Gal threw the shot 63-113/4.
The event is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association and included all classifications. Vass-Gal was named second-team all-state as a result of his performance.
Wilmington will open its boys and girls varsity spring track and field schedule later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.