The Wilmington High hockey team cruised to a 7-0 win over Erie McDowell on Monday at the Hess Ice Rink.
Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood) opened the contest with an unassisted goal at the 9:18 mark of the first period. Less than a minute later, Bokor found the net again to put the Greyhounds up 2-0. He was assisted by Cody Williams (Ellwood) and Ben List (Mohawk) on the second goal.
The second period opened with another Bokor goal and Williams assist at 4:47. Nick Cartwright (Union) added another tally with an assist by Drake Tomak (Ellwood) to stretch the lead to 4-0, before Bokor claimed his fourth goal assisted by Tyler Girman (New Castle).
Wilmington took a 5-0 lead into intermission and started the scoring again quickly after the break. James McCart (Union) scored 1:10 into the third period with an assist from Bokor. Williams capped off the game’s scoring with an unassisted goal at 4:04, as the Greyhounds claimed a 7-0 victory over the Trojans.
Jacob Snyder (New Castle) was the winning netminder, stopping all 13 shots for the shutout victory.
Wilmington returns to action Monday against Trinity at Hess Ice Rink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.