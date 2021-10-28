The Wilmington High girls soccer team fell one game short of playing for a district championship.
Mercer’s Julia Balaski scored off a rebound to propel her team to a 2-1 win over the Lady Greyhounds in the District 10, Class 1A semifinals at Grove City High’s Forker Field on Thursday night.
The Lady M’s (13-2) will square off against Seneca (12-0) in the championship game at a time, date and site to be determined.
Wilmington (13-4) struck first on a goal by Reese Walker just over 10 minutes into the contest.
Mercer knotted the count at 1-1 with 12:54 left in the first half. The score remained 1-1 until Balaski’s netted the game-winner with 22:24 left in regulation.
Taylor Kendall made five saves in goal for Wilmington.
Kiley Kennis collected four saves in net for Mercer.
The Lady Greyhounds lose Ashley Wignall, Camryn Kollar, Walker, Anna Williams and Lindsey Martineau to graduation.
